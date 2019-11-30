Syed Modi International: India's Rituparna Das loses to Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in semi final

Lucknow: Former national champion Rituparna Das played her heart out before going down to Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan to bow out of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Indian, who had claimed the Polish Open title in 2016 and 2018, went down fighting 22-24, 15-21 to Chaiwan in a 39-minute women's singles semi-final match.

World No 40 Rituparna, who had reached the finals of Dubai International this year, came into the tournament with a 0-1 head-to-head record against her Thai opponent, having lost their only meeting at the Vietnam Open last year.

Rituparna fell behind 1-6 early on but she made an impressive comeback to grab a 14-11 lead at one stage.

Chaiwan then opened up a slender 15-14 lead before moving neck and neck with the Indian.

The duo fought hard before the Thai player managed to seal the opening game at 24-22.

In the second game, Rituparna was 7-3 up but she once again squandered the lead and allowed Chaiwan to move ahead after trailing 12-15 to seal the contest with nine straight points.

