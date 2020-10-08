Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri finally negative for COVID-19, uncertain for Spain clash
It is not certain that Shaqiri, who missed Wednesday's friendly against Croatia, will play against Spain in the Nations League on Saturday, although he will travel with the squad.
Switzerland's Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has finally returned a negative COVID-19 test, but that of Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji came back positive, the Swiss football federation announced on Thursday.
Shaqiri had joined up with the national set-up at the start of the week hoping to make his first appearance for his country since June 2019.
The federation, however, initially announced on Tuesday he had tested positive, but the written results received Thursday in fact showed a negative.
It is not certain that Shaqiri, who missed Wednesday's friendly against Croatia, will play against Spain in the Nations League on Saturday, although he will travel with the squad.
"UEFA's health committee must now decide whether he's able to play on Saturday. At this stage, it's impossible to know when the decision will be taken," the federation added.
"Manuel Akanji is in isolation and is still not showing any symptoms," it added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp concerned about Liverpool players travelling across the world amid soaring COVID-19 cases
Liverpool's Brazilian trio of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been called up for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while a host of other players will disperse across Europe for various international fixtures.
Liverpool stars back Neco Williams after defender gets abused on social media
Williams was criticised online after losing possession in the build-up to Lincoln's first goal during Liverpool's 7-2 League Cup win last week.
Premier League: Hector Bellerin calls for patience from fans, says Arsenal building new identity under Mikel Arteta
Bellerin said the Arsenal players had faith in Arteta's philosophy despite their first defeat of the season.