Swiss Open badminton: Subhankar Dey stuns Jonatan Christie to reach quarter-final; Riya Mookerjee through to last-eight

Basel: Subhankar Dey and Riya Mookerjee advanced to men's and women's singles quarter-finals respectively of the Swiss Open badminton tournament on Thursday.

Dey registered a hard-fought 12-21 22-20 21-17 win over fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a men's singles contest that lasted one hour and 11 minutes, while Mookerjee made it to the quarter-finals after her opponent from Canada, Michelle Li retired hurt when the score read 18-16 in favour of the Indian.

Dey will face reigning Olympic champion and two-time All England champion Chen Long of China in the round of eight, while Mookerjee will take on top top-seeded Chen Yufei.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy registered a straight-game 21-14 21-17 win over the pair of Nadia Fankhauser of Switzerland and Iris Tabeling of the Netherlands to enter the quarter-finals.

In mixed doubles, MR Arjun and K Maneesha defeated compatriots Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki 21-16 16-21 21-15 in a 55-minute contest to move into the quarter-finals.

