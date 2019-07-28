You are here:
Swiss Open 2019: Soaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas ends Cedrik-Marcel Stebe's dream run in straight sets to win tournament final

Sports The Associated Press Jul 28, 2019 22:23:24 IST

Gstaad: Albert Ramos-Vinolas ended 455th-ranked Cedrik-Marcel Stebe's charmed run to the Swiss Open final, winning the title match 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas celebrates after winning the Swiss Open. Twitter@SwissOpenGstaad

Stebe was the lowest-ranked finalist on the ATP tour for a decade, and came to the Alpine resort of Gstaad without a match win since 2017.

The 31-year-old Ramos-Vinolas got his second career title without dropping a set all week. The clay-court specialist's previous title was in 2016 at Bastad, Sweden.

A rain-delayed start Sunday gave Stebe extra time to recover from back-to-back three-set wins on Saturday in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The 28-year-old German had two surgeries last year on his right wrist, and also missed the 2014 season due to injuries.

The previously lowest-ranked men's finalist was No. 866 Raemon Sluiter, who was runner-up at the 's-Hertogenbosch grass-court event in 2009.

 

