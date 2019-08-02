Swimmers Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj eye 'A' qualification mark for 2020 Olympics at Asian Age Group Championships

Bengaluru: The likes of Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Nataraj will look to attain the 'A' qualification mark for the 2020 Olympics when they compete at the 10th AASF Asian Age Group Championships, commencing on 24 September.

The nine-day sporting extravaganza will see participants competing in four different aquatic disciplines – swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming – in various venues spread across the city, which is set to host the tournament for the first time.

India will be represented by a strong contingent, comprising Olympians like Khade, Sajan Prakash and Shivani Kataria, backstroke sensation Nataraj, sprinter Anshul Kothari, national record holder in breaststroke Likith SP, freestyle specialist Khushagra Rawat in the Open Category.

Kenisha Gupta, Kushi Dinesh, Suvana C Baskar, Tanish George Mathew, Sanjay CJ and Riddhima Virendra will take part in the age-group categories.

Apart from the host country, the tournament will witness top swimmers from Japan, China, North Korea, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore as well.

Veteran sports administrator Virendra Nanavati, vice president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said, "This is a very crucial period for the Indian swimmers as some of them are vying for the 'A' Qualification mark for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"At the recent FINA World Championships we had a good participation with six swimmers, four Open Water swimmers and one diver qualifying to take part and some of them even improved the best Indian performance record. Good show here at the 10th AASF Asian Age Group Championships Bengaluru 2019 will put them in good stead to make the qualification mark for the forthcoming Olympics."

In the previous edition held in Uzbekistan in 2017, India won a total of 40 medals in swimming – five gold, 13 silver and 22 bronze – while in diving, India won three gold, two silver and three bronze.