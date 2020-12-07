Swimmer Shayna Jack’s two-year doping ban to be appealed by Spots Integrity Australia
The 22-year-old Jack, a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 world championships, denied doping and said the positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement.
Sydney: Swimmer Shayna Jack’s two-year ban for doping will be appealed by Spots Integrity Australia.
SIA chief executive David Sharpe said a statement of appeal was lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday and was based “on the need for clarity in the application of key anti-doping legal principles.”
“Sport Integrity Australia will always act to ensure a level playing field for athletes,” Sharpe said. “In order to protect athletes and sporting competitions, we must have clarity and consistency in the application of the World Anti-Doping Code.”
CAS last month imposed the two-year ban with its judge deciding that Jack didn't intentionally ingest ligandrol, the banned substance, and considered that she had discharged her onus of proving that the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional.
Jack tested positive for the anabolic agent ahead of the 2019 world championships. An Australian sports tribunal previously recommended a four-year ban before CAS took on the case.
The 22-year-old Jack, a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 world championships, denied doping and said the positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement. The burden of proof is on athletes in anti-doping cases to show exactly how and when any contamination happened.
Jack tested positive in an out-of-competition test in June 2019. The freestyle specialist was suspended from the Australian team and sent home from its pre-worlds training camp in Japan.
SIA was established in July, taking over management of the former Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.
The World Anti-Doping Agency can also still choose to file a case seeking a longer ban.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India vs Australia: Will Pucovski excited for potential debut in first Test, says he is mentally prepared to play
Led by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India's much-vaunted bowling attack features Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spin options.
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma likely to miss four-match Test series
India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma are likely to miss the four-match Test series against Australia starting 17 December.
Ricky Ponting impressed with Marcus Stoinis’ growth, says all-rounder playing ‘five times better’ than a year ago
Batting legend Ricky Ponting believes all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is playing "five times better" than what he was a year ago and could take up "multiple roles" for Australian cricket, including the job of a finisher.