Preview: Sweden are the underdogs going into their World Cup last 16 match with Switzerland but are counting on strategy and trust in the collective to help them reach the quarter-finals, their captain Andreas Granqvist said on Monday.
Sweden face Switzerland in St Petersburg on Tuesday in what promises to be a game of fine margins.
Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm
The Swiss came through Group E unbeaten, winning once and drawing twice to finish second behind Brazil, while Sweden, whose defensive style of play has been criticised in some quarters, topped Group F despite being beaten by Germany.
“We know what got us this far,” Granqvist told a news conference. “We know Switzerland have been playing really well over a long period of time.
“They are the favourites for the match tomorrow and that we would in any way underestimate them is not even in the cards. We know what brought us here — very strong collective defence and the courage to attack as well.”
With the teams evenly matched and neither boasting a wealth of attacking options, the tie could well be decided by a penalty shootout, and Sweden coach Janne Andersson said he had a plan for that eventuality.
“It’s my job to decide on the players who need to perform, in this case for the penalty shootout situation,” the 55-year-old said. “We’ve talked about it in the squad... and I’m going to rank the players, the entire squad in terms of penalties.
“We have a clear plan in place for what we’re going to do, but I’m not going to enter into any more details.”
Granqvist, who has scored two penalties in Russia already, said he was confident of adding to that tally if it came down to it, but was hoping Sweden could prevail in normal time.
“If we do get to penalties, Janne will decide the order and call the shots. I have absolutely no clue at this stage,” he added.
Beaten 2-1 by a last-gasp goal by 2014 champions Germany in the group stages, the Swedes were aggrieved over what they perceived to be excessive celebrations by the German coaching staff in front of their bench.
Andersson criticised the Germans in the wake of that defeat, but both his captain and him denied they gloated over Germany’s shocking failure to get out of their group.
“I think it’s unfortunate for Germany that they were eliminated,” Andersson said. “As far as we’re concerned we don’t really worry about how other teams are doing.“There was absolutely no gloating whatsoever in terms of Germany or any other team for that matter.”
Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 19:57 PM
19:55 (IST)
26' SWE 0-0 SUI
19:54 (IST)
24' SWE 0-0 SUI
19:48 (IST)
18' SWE 0-0 SUI
It's a weird opening fifteen minutes. Tight and open at the same time! All the stray passing has opened up this game somewhat. Switzerland have a lot of traffic coming from the right channel with Shaqiri. He will be crucial to unlocking the Swedish defence.
19:47 (IST)
Will we see the eagle celebration today?
19:44 (IST)
14' SWE 0-0 SUI
19:43 (IST)
11' SWE 0-0 SUI
19:38 (IST)
6' SWE 0-0 SUI
19:31 (IST)
2' SWE 0-0 SUI
19:30 (IST)
1' SWE 0-0 SUI
Alright then, the national anthems are done. And we have a kick-off at the St Petersburg Stadium.
Emil Forsberg starts off the proceedings.
19:26 (IST)
Switzerland’s golden generation
And the Swiss? The pressure on them to deliver, at least back home. It’s always a thin line between conviction and overestimation, but this is supposed to be Switzerland’s golden generation. Their sixth spot on the FIFA ranking is a bit deceiving though. The Swiss FA have always avoided playing big nations in friendlies to keep the Swiss in the top ten. The ‘Nati’ has not progressed to the last sixteen of the World Cup since 1954 when they hosted the tournament in its 16-team edition. They miss their Juventus full-back and Fabian Schar in the defense. They have only lost a single game in two years time, a 2-0 away World Cup qualification defeat at the hands of Portugal.
19:21 (IST)
No Zlatan but no problem
Shall we mention him? Ok, just the one time then. No Zlatan in Russia, but you feel that the Swedish team has progressed without him; it’s bigger than the sum of its parts. With Zlatan in their ranks, Sweden miserably failed at the last European Championship in France and at other major championships. Leave Ibrahimovic where he is, in LA, welcoming that other champion of sport LeBron James. I interviewed Hamren before the World Cup and asked about Zlatan. He was rather coy about it. Hamren is a reserved person, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be angry. Remember his multiple tantrums against Germany. He will want him team to stick to the game plan and not deviate from it ‘by a millimetre.’
19:19 (IST)
History is with Sweden!
19:17 (IST)
Intriguing clash
It’s an intriguing clash, because both teams will fancy this: losing will be considered a failure. Sweden have obviously enjoyed a terrific group stage, progressing from a group with Germany, Mexico and South Korea. They impressed not merely results-wise, but in they way they have dealt with different opponents and different proposition. Hamren’s team knocked out the Netherlands and Italy on the way to Russia. They are a limited, but very versatile team, apt in containing and defeating whatever is thrown at them.
19:16 (IST)
Hysterical World Cup
Welcome to episode 35,477 of this hysterical World Cup! Yes, after Neymar’s excellent performance and incessant histrionics and Belgium’s rearguard comeback against Japan on Monday, this is the last day of the round of the sixteen and, frankly, we want another day of hysterical, if not historical, World Cup action. Sweden - Switzerland is upon us soon! Oh wait, what aren’t those the same countries? No, this is not the launch of Spotify in New York. This is serious business, but in earnest this fixture doesn’t set the pulses racing, I’d say. Then again, who am I to defy the Gods of the global game? They have thrown so much drama at us in every game that I daresay this all-European encounter won’t disappoint, one way or the other. In fact, we must be grateful to the Gods, because soon we will wake up one morning, realising that it’s all over for another four years. Can you imagine the enormity and the despair of the black hole that awaits us all on July 16th? So, enjoy every minute of it, including this game in St Petersburg. In the fullness of time we will know its outcome - Sweden or Switzerland will progress to the last eight.
19:06 (IST)
Half-century for Sweden!
18:57 (IST)
Four changes for Switzerland
Suspended Fabian Schar and Stephan Lichtsteiner are out. Breel Embolo and Mario Gavranovic are also left out.
They are replaced by Johan Djourou, who was impressive in the team's last game, Josip Drmic. Steven Zuber and Michael Lang.
18:52 (IST)
One change for Sweden
Gustav Svensson coming on for suspended Sebastian Larsson.
18:37 (IST)
The starting line-ups of both the teams are out
Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Svensson, Claesson, Berg, Toivonen.
Switzerland: Sommer, Lang, Akanji, Djourou, Rodriguez, Behrami, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber, Drmic.
14:40 (IST)
Will this be your predicted XIs? Or will you like some changes?
13:30 (IST)
"Gritty Sweden bank on team spirit, attritional play as Switzerland await in Round of 16"
Our writer Abhijit Bharali previews the Sweden vs Switzerland clash.
12:19 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018's Round of 16 match between Sweden and Switzerland.