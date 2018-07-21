You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Suspect confesses to killing Olympic figure skater Denis Ten even as Kazakhstan authorities arrest second attacker

Sports The Associated Press Jul 21, 2018 12:56:15 IST

Moscow: One of two men detained in Kazakhstan on suspicion of killing Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten has confessed, authorities said on Friday.

File image of Denis Ten. AP

File image of Denis Ten. AP

Prosecutor Berik Zhuyrektayev said in a televised statement that Nuraly Kiyasov "confessed his guilt in the presence of an attorney" while being questioned over the 25-year-old skater's death on Thursday in the Kazakh city of Almaty.

The prosecutor didn't give further details of what exactly Kiyasov had said.

Police have also detained 23-year-old Arman Kudaibergenov in connection with Ten's death, which has prompted national mourning. Authorities released a picture of the dishevelled-looking man being held by masked men wearing body armour and camouflage uniforms.

Ten was stabbed after a dispute with people who allegedly tried to steal a mirror from his car in his home city of Almaty. He died in hospital of massive blood loss from multiple wounds, the Kazinform news agency said.

Prosecutors are treating his death as murder.

Kazinform reported that Kiyasov was taken to the scene of the crime under heavy security Friday as part of the investigation.

Ten's bronze in Sochi in 2014 made him Kazakhstan's first Olympic medalist in figure skating. He also won the Four Continents championships in 2015 and was a world championship silver medalist in 2013.

He struggled with injuries in recent years and could only finish 27th at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

Ten had been working on a script in recent months which the Kazakh-Russian director Timur Bekmambetov said on Friday would now be turned into a movie.

"We're definitely going to try to realize his idea and shoot a film dedicated to this multi-talented person," Bekmambetov said in comments released by Kazakhstan's embassy to Russia. "In his 25 years, Ten managed to do very much and had grand plans which he would surely have put into practice because he was a real hard worker."


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 12:56 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores