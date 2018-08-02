Sushil Kumar interview: 'I'm training like a monk to win gold at the 2018 Asian Games'

Buoyant after the gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Sushil Kumar knows that returning with the yellow metal from the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang will be a tall order given the level of competition on display. What must have caused even more concern in the camp of the two-time Olympic champion is his recent defeat at the hands of Polish wrestler, Andrzej Piotr Sokalski, at the Tbilisi Grand Prix earlier in July.

Yet, Sushil, who has only won a bronze at the Asiad so far, is confident of success in Indonesia, telling reporters that he has been training like a monk to achieve success, with specialised trips to Georgia to train with some of the best in the business.

Here are edited excerpts from an interview on the sidelines of an event to announce Tata Motors' partnership with Wrestling Federation of India:

On his training stint in Georgia...

I've been training in Georgia for some time now. I will be going again for 10 days to Georgia for another training camp before heading out to the Asian Games. The federation had recommended that I go train there. There, we do only weight training on certain days, on other days we only spar with other wrestlers as part of a competition and on other days we fine-tune our technique. We follow whatever schedule the coaches there have drawn for us. The training by itself is not that different from what we get back home. But the sparring partners we get in Georgia are really good. Wrestlers come there from countries like Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey... our sparring sessions there are like competitions.

On training differently for CWG than the Asian Games...

When I enter a competition, I don't like to think that one is more prestigious and another is less so. A competition is just that — a competition. You have to prepare well, be it any event.

On not winning an Asian Games gold so far...

Jabardast tapasya main laga hua hoon. Aap nahin soch sakte kis tarah se har roj koshish kar raha hoon (I've been training like a monk. You can't even imagine how hard I have been trying).

On the biggest threats he will face at Asian Games in 74kg category...

I believe that whoever stands in front of me is a good competitor. If he wasn't a good competitor, he wouldn't be standing there. You can't say that any guy is a weak competitor. You understand how strong a guy is on any given day after seeing how he is fighting on that day. If you keep opponents in mind when you're training for an event, you won't be able to do well. Jyaada load nahin daalna hai (I don't fret too much about it).

On competing in big international events in 2018 after a long gap...

It's really difficult, more so in a sport like wrestling. Things change so much so quickly here — you can lose stamina or your technique can get rusty if you don't keep training every day. Coming back after a layoff is incredibly difficult. In all this, if you pick up an injury, then it's an uphill battle. Along with power, your mind also needs to be sharp — you need to gauge when you need to attack or defend. Thankfully, I'm a very positive wrestler. Each day I wake up and set a target for the day. And I ensure I achieve that.

On losing to Poland's Andrzej Piotr Sokalski at the Tbilisi Grand Prix...

I was in Georgia for a training camp. I just entered that competition to understand where I am lacking. Jeet se aadmi seekhta nahin, jeet sir pe chadke bolti hai. Lekin haar se bahut jyaada seekhta hai (An athlete doesn't really learn from victory. It's the losses which are the best teachers). With the defeat, I learnt that there are a few technical things lacking in my game like timing. Since I was in a training phase, my body was also not working as well as I would have liked. A wrestler's schedule for competition is different than when he is in training. So juggling the competition and my training was what led to the defeat. My movements were also somewhat constricted.

On his chances to compete at the Tokyo Olympics

Laga hua hoon. Kushti ke siwa aur koi cheez aati nahin hai (I'm focussing on playing the sport. Apart from wrestling, I don't know much else.)