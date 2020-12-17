Supercopa de Espana: Holders Real Madrid to face Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona take on Real Sociedad
Holders Madrid and Athletic will meet on 14 January in Malaga a day after Barca's fixture with Sociedad in Cordoba, with the final in Sevilla on 17 January.
Madrid: La Liga champions Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona will play Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals next month, Spain's football federation said on Thursday.
Holders Madrid and Athletic will meet on 14 January in Malaga a day after Barca's fixture with Sociedad in Cordoba, with the final in Sevilla on 17 January.
Last season's Spanish Cup final between Basque sides Athletic and Sociedad has been postponed to next April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last term's Super Cup final was held in Saudi Arabia in the first holding of its new four-team format.
