Super Lig: Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi hails 'incredible opportunity' after securing loan move to Besiktas
Michy Batshuayi's bohemian spell at Chelsea added another chapter on Wednesday when he announced he had signed a season long loan at Turkish side Besiktas.
The 27-year-old Belgian international striker hailed it as an "incredible opportunity" at the fourth club he has been loaned out to since signing for Chelsea in 2016 from Marseille for a reported £33 million ($45 million).
Batshuayi's chances of getting more first team football this season at Chelsea dimmed when they signed his compatriot Romelu Lukaku from Italian champions Inter Milan last week.
"Very, very happy to join Besiktas," he tweeted.
"An incredible opportunity for me and I'm already looking to play.
"Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul.
"See you at the stadium very soon."
Previously Batshuayi has been loaned out to German side Borussia Dortmund, Spanish outfit Valencia and then two spells at Chelsea's Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.
