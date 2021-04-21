All six English clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea - pulled out of the European Super League.

The proposed European Super League can no longer exist without the six English clubs who have pulled out, the entourage of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli told AFP on Wednesday.

Replying to AFP's question whether "the Super League stops without the English clubs," the source replied in the affirmative, the day after Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal withdrew.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan both followed the English clubs to the exit on Wednesday leaving four sides - Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Juventus - still involved.

In an interview given before the English clubs' withdrawal, Agnelli insisted the project would go ahead.

"Between our clubs, there is a blood pact, we will move forward. (The project) has a 100 percent chance of success," Agnelli told La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday.

"Football is no longer a game but an industrial sector and it needs stability."

Shares in Juventus plunged by more than 12 percent on Wednesday, having reached their highet level since September on the announcement of the project.