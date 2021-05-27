Milojevic, 51, replaces Spaniard Manolo Jimenez who completed his fourth term at 12-time Greek champions AEK by finishing fourth in the country's top division.

Serbian coach Vladan Milojevic has signed a two-year contract with AEK Athens, the Greek Super League club announced on Thursday.

Milojevic, 51, replaces Spaniard Manolo Jimenez who completed his fourth term at 12-time Greek champions AEK by finishing fourth in the country's top division.

"I came to work and everything is done with hard work. We are here to take AEK where it belongs, to win big matches and win titles," Milojevic said.

Milojevic is familiar with Greek football as he turned out for Giannina, Apollon Smyrnis, Panathinaikos, Iraklis and Akratitos in his playing career, and coached Panionios.

He has also coached at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, Red Star Belgrade whom he led to two league titles, Cypriot champions Omonia, and Serbian clubs Cukaricki and Javor Ivanjica.