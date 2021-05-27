Super League Greece: AEK Athens hire Serbian coach Vladan Milojevic
Milojevic, 51, replaces Spaniard Manolo Jimenez who completed his fourth term at 12-time Greek champions AEK by finishing fourth in the country's top division.
Serbian coach Vladan Milojevic has signed a two-year contract with AEK Athens, the Greek Super League club announced on Thursday.
Milojevic, 51, replaces Spaniard Manolo Jimenez who completed his fourth term at 12-time Greek champions AEK by finishing fourth in the country's top division.
"I came to work and everything is done with hard work. We are here to take AEK where it belongs, to win big matches and win titles," Milojevic said.
Milojevic is familiar with Greek football as he turned out for Giannina, Apollon Smyrnis, Panathinaikos, Iraklis and Akratitos in his playing career, and coached Panionios.
He has also coached at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, Red Star Belgrade whom he led to two league titles, Cypriot champions Omonia, and Serbian clubs Cukaricki and Javor Ivanjica.
also read
Europa League: Arsenal, Lazio advance to knockout stage; Everton crash out of tournament
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal fought out a drab 0-0 draw with Red Star Belgrade but the point was enough to make sure of qualifying for the knockout round.
Europa League: Arsenal eye knockout spot with win over Red Star Belgrade; struggling Everton take on Lyon
Arsenal play host to the 1991 European Cup winners in north London a fortnight after Olivier Giroud's remarkable late goal secured a 1-0 win in Belgrade.
Champions League: Bayern Munich swat aside Red Star Belgrade 3-0 as Robert Lewandowski scores 200th goal for club
Brazilian Philippe Coutinho had the hosts’ first good chance in the 21st minute, as Bayern dominated possession from the start but had to remain patient