Super League a question for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, says coach Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid are one of 12 European clubs who launched the breakaway competition on Monday, with Perez the league's first president and instrumental in the plans
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday refused to give his opinion on the controversial European Super League, saying that was a "question for one man" — club president Florentino Perez.
The Spanish giants are one of 12 European clubs who launched the breakaway competition on Monday, with Perez the league's first president and instrumental in the plans.
"I have my opinion, but I'm not going to give it to you," Zidane said ahead of Real's La Liga match at Cadiz on Wednesday.
"After, you are going to say 'Zidane never gets wet, he never says anything'. Why? Because what drives me is my job, this that I do from day to day."
UEFA has condemned the plans and said teams involved will be banned from their domestic leagues and the Champions League, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino said clubs will "face the consequences".
"This is a question for one person: the president," insisted Frenchman Zidane, who led Real to three straight Champions League titles from 2016-2018 and scored a famous goal as a player in their 2002 final triumph over Bayer Leverkusen.
"Everyone has their opinion on it, but I'm not here to talk about this. I'm here to talk about La Liga, the Champions League... The rest is not my job."
Real, who will face fellow Super League club Chelsea in this season's Champions League semi-finals, head to Cadiz sitting three points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with seven games remaining.
also read
European Super League: UK threatens to invoke legal powers against breakaway League
Britain's government vowed on Monday to do "whatever it takes" to protect football, raising the possibility of invoking competition law to block a proposed new European Super League by breakaway clubs
European Super League: Rage against breakaway league is muffled by our cheers
Even if this plan stumbles, the concept will be back, sooner rather than later, in some vaguely modified form. A superleague is, in effect, inevitable; European football has been drifting, inexorably, to this point for years.
European Super League: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur fans in rare agreement in condemning breakaway league
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur fans enjoy a fierce rivalry but the announcement of the European Super League achieved the rare feat of uniting them virtually as one in condemning it.