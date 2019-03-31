Super Cup 2019: Delhi Dynamos blast 'inept handling' of tournament after East Bengal no-show results in walkover

New Delhi: Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos Sunday took a swipe at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and others involved in the organisation of the Super Cup tournament after they were handed a walkover for the second time.

The Delhi-based side reached the quarter-finals of the country's premier knock-out tournament on Saturday after East Bengal did not turn up for the round of 16 match in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier on 16 March, Delhi Dynamos were handed a walkover after I-League side Gokulam Kerala did not turn up for the qualifying round match of the tournament organised by the AIFF.

"Owing to the inept handling of the situation by all concerned, Delhi Dynamos have had to travel to Bhubaneswar for the second time and get a walkover in the ongoing Super Cup. @eastbengalfc failed to show up for their clash," the club tweeted.

UPDATE: Owing to the inept handling of the situation by all concerned, Delhi Dynamos have had to travel to Bhubaneswar for the second time and get a walkover in the ongoing Super Cup. @eastbengalfc failed to show up for their clash. #HeroSuperCup — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) March 30, 2019

The tweet did not mention the AIFF but it was clear whom it was directed to.

An alliance of I-League clubs had demanded a meeting with the AIFF President Praful Patel before the start of the qualifying round to address their grievances ahead of the impending domestic restructuring.

Former I-League champions Minerva FC and Aizawl FC as well as Gokulam Kerala did not turn up for their Super Cup qualifying round matches as the clubs did not get any response from the AIFF.

The federation later accepted the demand of the clubs to have a meeting with Patel but by that time the qualifying round was over. The clubs demanded to reschedule the qualifying round matches, which the AIFF refused to do.

East Bengal pulled out of their Round of 16 match against Delhi Dynamos to show solidarity with the revolting I-League clubs while Mohun Bagan did not register for the tournament.

But newly crowned I-League champions Chennai City FC broke away from the alliance and played against ISL side FC Pune City on Sunday. Real Kashmir FC, who finished third in their I-League debut season, will also play against ATK in their Round of 16 match on Monday.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.