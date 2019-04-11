You are here:
Super Cup 2019: Anirudh Thapa, CK Vineeth help Chennaiyin see off ATK, set up final against FC Goa

Sports Press Trust of India Apr 11, 2019 10:29:39 IST

Bhubaneswar: Chennaiyin FC notched up a convincing 2-0 win over ATK to make the final of the Hero Super Cup football tournament in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The former Indian Super League (ISL) winners will meet FC Goa in the title clash at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

In-from Anirudh Thapa helped Chennaiyin double the lead after CK Vineeth headed in the opener on the 50th minute.

The goals by the two in-form players in a span of eight minutes rattled two-time ISL champions ATK, and they could not make a match of it after that.

