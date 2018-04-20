Super Cup 2018 final: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, coverage on TV and live streaming

Bengaluru FC's bid to win a fifth title in as many seasons of the club's existence faces one last hurdle in East Bengal as the two sides go to battle in the final of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Albert Roca's Blues, who missed out on the ISL title after losing in a final played just a little more than a month ago, have a shot at redemption and the Spanish manager said hunger and confidence is what will propel the Blues' charge.

Bengaluru have been clinical all through the tournament, always finding the answers to come away with a win. The Blues shrugged off the rust to beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 before beating Neroca FC 3-1. Then, in what was a performance for the ages, a 10-man Bengaluru came from a goal down to beat arch rivals Mohun Bagan 4-2 and storm into the final.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have been doing just enough to progress. They started with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC and followed it up with 1-0 wins over both Aizawl FC and FC Goa to set up a date with Bengaluru.

The Blues are sweating over the fitness of two vital players in defenders Juanan Gonzalez and Rahul Bheke.

East Bengal have an injury concern of their own after striker Dudu Omagbemi, whose goal against FC Goa sent the Kolkata club to the final, left the pitch clutching his hamstring and in visible pain.

When and where will the Super Cup 2018 final take place?

The Super Cup 2018 final between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal will take place on 20 April at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

How do I watch the Super Cup final live?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2/Star Sports 2 HD/1 Tamil/Suvarna Plus/Jalsha Movies/Asianet Movies.

What time will the live coverage of the match start?

The final will start at 4 pm.

Where can I follow the match online?

The final between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal will be streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV.

You can also catch live scores and updates on firstpost.com.