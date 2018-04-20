Bengaluru FC bid to win a fifth title in as many seasons of the club's existence when they take on East Bengal in the final of the Super Cup on Friday.
East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil stressed on the fact that his team needs to play their own game and not fret too much about their opponents, Bengaluru FC, in the final of the Super Cup 2018 slated to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
“Bengaluru FC are a good team. We need to be positive all throughout,” Jamil said on the eve of the match.
“There is always a temptation to try to think differently for a final. But we need to go ahead with normal preparations which we do for every match,” he stated.
“We need to think about ourselves and stay positive. We need to play our game.”
Jamil also lavished praise on technical director Subash Bhowmick for “helping the team.”
“He has been helping us improve in every area,” Jamil said.
Central defender Eduardo Ferreira felt the red and golds cannot afford any lapse in concentration.
“We need to stay switched on all throughout. BFC are one of the best teams in the country. We will give our best but it’s more important to stay alert. Even for a moment, we get a bit complacent, we will be hit hard,” he maintained.
Jamil, meanwhile, refused to read much into the trio of Udanta Singh, Nicolas Fedor (Miku) and Sunil Chhetri who have been doing the trick for BFC upfront.
“Everyone is speaking about the trio. But in the midfield, Lenny Rodrigues has been in sublime form too. There’s quality in every department and not just their strikers. Their bench strength is very strong,” Jamil said.
Jamil said he hopes that striker Dudu Omegbemi will get back to match fitness before the final.
Highlights
KICK-OFF!
The Super Cup final is under way at the Kalinga Stadium.
The big news is that Dudu is on the bench for East Bengal. Can Sunil Chhetri and Miku score today to help Bengaluru FC win their first trophy of this season?
16:07 (IST)
Corner for Bengaluru FC.
First corner of the match goes the Blues' way. Chhetri shows good footwork to make his way around the EB penalty box and then wins a corner.
16:05 (IST)
15:57 (IST)
East Bengal fans have outnumbered their counterparts. All thanks to Bhubaneswar's proximity to Kolkata.
15:55 (IST)
The players are out of the tunnel and are on the pitch!
Just minutes to go for kick-off.
15:50 (IST)
East Bengal's path to the final
East Bengal, on the other hand, have been doing just enough to progress. They started with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC and followed it up with 1-0 wins over both Aizawl FC and FC Goa to set up a date with Bengaluru.
15:49 (IST)
Bengaluru's path to the final
Bengaluru have been clinical all through the tournament, always finding the answers to come away with a win. The Blues shrugged off the rust to beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 before beating Neroca FC 3-1. Then, in what was a performance for the ages, a ten-man Bengaluru came from a goal down to beat arch rivals Mohun Bagan 4-2 and storm into the final.
15:45 (IST)
East Bengal players are the first team to come out for practice.
15:44 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
Expectedly, Dudu is on bench for East Bengal due to injury.
In his absence, Ansumama Kromah will take the responsibilities of a striker.
For Bengaluru, defenders Rahul Bheke and Juanan are back from their injuries. So that means Bengaluru will play with back four.
15:37 (IST)
Take a look at the Starting XIs for both the teams
15:26 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Super Cup 2018 final!
Bengaluru FC are aiming to win their 5th title overall when they take on East Bengal in the final at the Kalinga Stadium.
The match starts at 4 pm. Stay tuned for live updates from Bhubaneswar.