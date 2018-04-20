Super Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC coach Alberto Roca describes his team as most consistent side in domestic circuit

Bhubaneswar: Lavishing praise on his boys for claiming the inaugural Hero Super Cup, Bengaluru FC coach Alberto Roca on Friday described his team as the most consistent side in the domestic circuit this season.

Skipper Sunil Chettri led from the front with double strikes as Bengaluru FC came back from a goal down to notch up a dominating 4-1 win over 10-man Kingfisher East Bengal in the finals.

"I am very happy for the supporters. This is the success we were looking forward to. Today we showed that my team has been the most consistent team this season," Roca said moments after the dominating win.

"We were a little bit down in the first 20 minutes. They were very aggressive. I also need to congratulate East Bengal for their performance in the season."

"I am very happy for the way my team performed in the tournament. Three of the games we came from back from a goal down. It's very credible."

Referring to the Guard of honour which the Bengaluru FC team gave to the East Bengal players prior to the prize distribution ceremony, Roca said it was a manner to show respect to the deserving opponents.

"East Bengal had a very good tournament. They deserved to be in the final and even with 10-men they made it so difficult for us. I understand the supporters of East Bengal may be a bit sad at the moment but they should be proud of them and the manner they played in the tournament."

Meanwhile, East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil said that his boys worked hard.

"Everybody worked very hard, especially the players. But the result was not in our favour. All the credit goes to the players," he maintained.