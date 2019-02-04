Super Bowl television audiences drop 5.3 percent from last year following lowest-scoring game in 53 years

New York: The US television audience for Sunday’s Super Bowl on CBS Corp dropped about 5.3 percent from last year, according to preliminary Nielsen data released by the network on Monday.

About 44.9 percent of households in 56 major markets tuned in to watch the favored New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a humdrum match that was the lowest-scoring game in the Super Bowl’s 53-year history.

That is down from 47.4 percent a year earlier, when again viewership had lagged from the prior year.

“It suffered from not being a very good game. A 13 to 3 defeat with the Rams barely putting up a show didn’t really help the numbers,” said Patrice Cucinello, a director at Fitch Ratings credit agency.

Even with a softer audience, she said, “it will still be a boon for advertising revenues for CBS.”

Ad spots averaged $5.2 million for a 30-second slot.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.