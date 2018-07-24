You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Sunil Chhetri extends stay with Bengaluru FC; to stay at club till end of 2020-21 season

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 19:41:40 IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri put pen to paper on a fresh one-year deal that will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2020-21 season, the Blues announced on Tuesday.

The deal adds to the AIFF Player of the Year's current contract at the JSW Group-owned side.

File image of Sunil Chhetri. Image Courtesy: ISL

File image of Sunil Chhetri. Image Courtesy: ISL

The 33-year old Chhetri had earlier signed a three-year deal with the Blues ahead of their move to the Indian Super League last season. Chhetri, who is the longest serving player at the club, spoke of his delight at the extension.

"I have always said that this club and these fans have been the most fantastic experience of my life and signing a new deal here is only a way of giving back to a club that has given so much to me. I've made some fantastic memories here and I believe there are many more to make," he said.

Having won the club's Top Scorer of the Year award for five consecutive seasons, Chhetri is Bengaluru's highest goal scorer, with 71 strikes in 144 appearances.

"It's special to have Sunil Chhetri play for us. He is, by far, the fittest player around and he has proven so many times that age is just a number. We are excited to have Sunil the player, more excited to have Sunil the leader and most excited to have Sunil the enigma," said Parth Jindal, CEO of Bengaluru FC.

"His hunger, desire and passion is immense and he is the torchbearer of Indian football. For us, the club was built around Sunil and continues to do so. We hope he stays for as long as possible at BFC in the capacity of a player and beyond."

Bengaluru FC are currently in pre-season training at their residential facilities in Bellary, following which they will fly out to Spain for a pre-season camp.

The Blues' first competitive match of the season kicks off in less than a month, when they take on Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr FK in a two-legged Inter-Zone semifinal of the AFC Cup, on 22 and 29 August.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 19:41 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores