Actress Sumona Chakravarti celebrates her 34th birthday today, 24 June. Born in 1988 in Lucknow, she is known for her portrayal of Natasha Kapoor on Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

She started her career as a child artist when she appeared in the Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann. The actress also made an appearance in Kasamh Se in 2007, wherein she played the role of Nibedita Deb. In 2012, Sumona alongside Kapil Sharma won Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and from then on, the duo have often paired up together for comedy shows.

Sumona Chakravarti played the role of Manju on Comedy Nights With Kapil from 2013 to 2016. Following this, she was seen playing the role of Sarla Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. From 2018-2022, the actress essayed the role of Bhuri in the second season of the comedy series.

On her special day, here is a sneak peek at her Instagram gallery:

Sumona Chakravarti often shares pictures with her co-stars from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, which came to an end recently. This pictures show the actor clicking selfies with her co-stars on the final day of the shoot. 2.

Chakravarti looks gorgeous as she shared some candid pictures of her dancing her heart out at a wedding.

The actress can be seen flaunting her perfect body in a swimsuit. She even posted some throwback pictures of herself chilling in a pool. 4.

Chakravarti looks scintillating in this grey satin dress. The actress completed the look with big hoops and a bold lip shade.

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame star shared heartwarming pictures with her mother, alongside a heartwarming caption. 6.

Sumona Chakravarti posted adorable pictures of her from her childhood. Sharing a blast from the past, the actress wrote "Me- from the archives!"

The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Gopi Vaid one-shoulder dress pink dress. To complete the look, the actress also wore matching earrings and styled her hair tied in a neat ponytail.

