Sumit Nagal credits Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for helping him with financial support during crisis

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal, who played Roger Federer in the first round of the ongoing US Open 2019, admitted recently that he got financial support from Virat Kohli during crunch times. Nagal, in an interview given to Times of India, revealed that he went through a tough phase and once had just six dollars in his pocket while flying from Canada to Germany. He added that Kohli has been a huge help and if funds continue to come, it will help flourish the sport in the country.

Nagal said, "Virat Kohli’s foundation has been supporting me since 2017. I haven’t been performing well for the last two years and was facing a financial crisis. If I didn’t have Virat Kohli supporting me, I don’t know what I would have done.

"Early this year, when I was flying from Canada to Germany after a tournament, I had six dollars in my wallet… just six dollars after the help that I have been getting, so imagine what a mess I must have been before. But I survived, and things are getting better. If people fund athletes, it will only help the sport flourish in the country. I am fortunate to get that support from Virat."

Nagal entered the US Open 2019 on back of good performances in Challenger Circuit. In 2019, for three months (April to June), he played eight tournaments on Challenger Circuit, booking semi-finals spot in five and also played a quarterfinal. Those wins gave him 170 points and he broke into the top-200 in the rankings for the first time.