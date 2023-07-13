Indian para-athlete Sumit Antil broke his own world record on Thursday to clinch the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 category at the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 in Paris.

Sumit Antil, who won the gold in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with a throw of 68.55m and by breaking the world record thrice, registered a throw of 70.83m to create a new world record.

Sumit had in fact in May this year bettered his Tokyo Paralympics world record with a 70.17m throw at the Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships in Bengaluru.

With his latest achievement, Antil also became the fifth Indian athlete to book a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The top four athletes from each individual medal event at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships will qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games.