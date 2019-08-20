Subroto Cup kicks off in New Delhi, sees record participation from 112 teams including 16 from foreign countries

The Subroto Cup International Football Tournament – Asia’s largest youth football tournament kicked off on 20 August at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi. In the inaugural match played in the sub-junior U-14 category, between the Reliance Foundation School (RFS) and Jharkhand, the Reliance Foundation School emerged victorious, defeating Jharkhand 4-1 in Pool A.

The match started with Reliance Foundation School looking the more organized of the two teams. They got an early lead with the help of Sanathoi Singh in the fourth minute. Sanathoi scored another in the 22nd minute to double the lead for his team. Soon after, the gap was further widened by a goal from Srijal Rai.

Jharkhand hinted towards a comeback as a goal just at the brink of the half-time by Akash Hembram narrowed the gap to 3-1. With the start of the second half though, it was a similar story. The half didn’t see many goals but a 38th-minute goal by Aditya Dhingra was the final nail in the coffin. The match ended with Reliance Foundation School winning the game 4-1.

Sharing his thoughts at the match, the chief guest, Air Marshal PP Bapat, said, "The number of participating teams from India and abroad has seen a steady rise over the years and that speaks for the popularity of the tournament across the globe. I am happy that the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament this year is seeing participation from 16 international teams – the highest ever in the tournament’s history."

The tournament this year is witnessing record participation from 112 teams including 16 international teams vying for the coveted winner’s prize in the Sub Junior Boys (U-14), Junior (U-17) Boys & Girls categories.

Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi will play host to the knock out games including the semi-finals and finals.

Along with the Ambedkar Stadium, Subroto Cup 2019 round-robin games will be played at New Wellington Camp Ground, Race Course Road, Subroto Park Football Ground, Football Stadium at East Vinod Nagar in Patparganj, IP Extension, GD Goenka International School and Pathways World School.

The tournament is organized by the SMSES under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board and is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Sports Authority of India.