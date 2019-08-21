Subroto Cup: Defending Champions Unique Model Academy from Manipur register 4-0 win against Ashokenagar School

Defending Champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur came out victorious with a score line of 4-0 against Ashokenagar Boys Secondary School, West Bengal on Wednesday. S Annaroy scored a brace with goals in the 37th and 44th min to help his team win the match. In another match of the pool, Our Lady Mount Carmel High School, Goa won 2-0 against Air Force School. Our Lady Mount Carmel School scored via Reniel D’ Mello in the 4th Min and Sanford in the 18th minute.

In Pool E, KV Maithon Dam, Ranchi won with the help of goals from Rohit in the 9th minute; Aniuet in the 23rd and a brace from Abhilin Kumar in the 36th and 38th min. The score line stood at 4-0 at the end of full-time against Dr YSR Sports School, Andhra Pradesh. In the second encounter of the pool, it was goals galore as Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram thrashed Tripura Sports School 8-0. Hunmawia scored four goals at the 11th, 18th, 34th & 49th min, F Lalth and B Romalawma scored a brace each with goals at the 7th & 5th min and 45th & 47th min respectively. Jeremia also chipped in with a goal at the 41st min.

Other results

In Pool H, District War Sepngi Christian HSS (DWSC), Meghalaya ended level against Brajbhoomi International School, Gujarat with a score line of 2-2.

In Pool F, NCC NER won by a solitary goal against SAI Kolkata. The goal came from the boot of Raghvender in 44th min. The match ended 1-0 in NCC NER’s favour. In the second match of the pool, Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh defeated MP Sports College, Uttarakhand 3-1.

In Pool G, It was all level as Goverment Orient HSS Edathanathukara, Kerala played out a 1-1 draw against Betkuchi High School, Assam. In the second encounter, Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School, Delhi defeated Sainik School Goalpara, IPSC 2-1.