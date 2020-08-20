Stylish digital watches for men

Backlight for viewing in the dark

This is a very sturdy and stylishly built watch. It has hard plastic case material which is resistant to heat, rust and corrosion. The watch strap is made of superior quality synthetic while the clasp is made of stainless steel. The bezel is blue in color with date, light, mode and alarm mentioned on it. The asymmetrical dial is black in color to form a striking contrast to the blue bezel. It has a sub dial for days of the week and date. The bezel has an easy alarm chronograph option. The watch has bright green back light for easy viewing in darkness. This is a watch for those who strive for that sporty casual look.

Best of analog and digital

This watch is almost a work of art combining impressive craftsmanship with a stylish aesthetic. The metal watch bracelets are highly durable and sustain well in all kinds of weather. It has a rugged look that effortlessly blends traditional design with modern functionality. The watch features a sporty look that can be worn for any occasion – casual or formal. The quartz movements are very accurate and require minimal maintenance aside from battery replacements. This one combines the best of both Analog and digital watches. So if you are a fan of both kinds and would prefer not to choose one, this dual watch is the ideal choice.

A timeless appeal

Although it is a purely digital watch, it runs on quartz movement which helps show you the precise time. It has a digital display which shows time as well as days. The watch comes with a rectangular shaped case which is ergonomic in design. It fits well even in small wrists comfortably without looking bulky. The stainless steel case and strap are timeless. This is a product from one of the top watchmakers in the world with decades of high quality performance in this field. If you are a lover of the classic style, this is a top drawer choice for you. For any classical digital watch lover, this is the ideal choice for you.

With 4 colour options

This watch has a captivating round dial fastened with the durable resin band. It is highlighted with a LED display, which exhibits information like time, week, month and date. It also comes with four push buttons on either side of the dial to control different functions. The watch is available in four different colour options. This is a very basic option meant for those who want to buy a pocket-friendly digital watch.