Stuttgart Open: Former world number ones Karolina Pliskova, Angelique Kerber advance to second round with contrasting wins
Pliskova had to dig deep after losing the second set to German Tamara Korpatsch before sealing a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory.
Stuttgart: Former world number ones Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber came through their first-round matches in Stuttgart on Wednesday with differing experiences as both played their first clay-court matches this season.
Pliskova, 29, had to dig deep after losing the second set to German Tamara Korpatsch before sealing a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory.
The Czech Republic star, currently ninth in the world, admitted struggling before setting up a second-round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday.
"I'm super happy that I'm through, but other than that I didn’t see many really good things," said Pliskova.
"I was struggling a bit in the rally. I thought there were too many errors from easy balls, but my serve was quite ok.
"First rounds are always a bit nervous, especially a first match on clay.
"I’m just going to hope it’s going to be better."
Pliskova is on course to meet world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Barty, the top seed, makes her first appearance later against former Stuttgart champion Laura Siegemund in their second round tie.
Earlier, three-time Grand Slam winner Kerber breezed into the second round, sweeping aside Georgia's Ekaterine Gorgodze in a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
"That wasn't a bad way to start the clay-court season, she wasn't an easy opponent and I had a solid game," said Germany's Kerber.
The 33-year-old, who has dropped to 26 in the world rankings, expects a "tough match" on Thursday against fourth-seed Ukranian Elina Svitolina, who has won all of their last six meetings.
