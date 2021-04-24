Stuttgart Open: Birthday girl Ashleigh Barty bounces back from a set down to beat Elina Svitolina in semi-final
Despite losing the first set in just a over half an hour, Barty hit back to seal a 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win over the Ukrainian fourth seed.
Stuttgart: World number one Ashleigh Barty celebrated her 25th birthday by fighting back to beat Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals of the WTA clay-court tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday.
Despite losing the first set in just a over half an hour, Barty hit back to seal a 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win over the Ukrainian fourth seed.
The Australian will meet either second-seed Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday's final.
"It's important to believe. Regardless of the score, I always try and find the right way," said Barty, who also lost the opening set of Friday's quarter-final against Karolina Pliskova.
The world No.1 prevails!
🇦🇺@ashbarty comes out on top in a tight 3-set battle against Svitolina.#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/Y3EdJk4glH
— wta (@WTA) April 24, 2021
"She is one of the best competitors on the tour, so I knew it would be a very hard-fought match and the margins would decide it," Barty added before being presented with a bouquet of flowers with "Happy Birthday" played over the arena's sound system.
Barty had little time to celebrate the win or her birthday as she had to partner Jennifer Brady against Vivian Heisen and Wang Yafan in the doubles semi-final.
However, the Australian was seeking no sympathy despite the quick turnaround.
"I love to play tennis and I love to compete, so to do it on my birthday is even more special," added Barty.
also read
Veronika Kudermetova knocks out dark horse Paula Badosa to set up final against Danka Kovinic in Charleston
Kudermetova, the 15th seed from Russia, overcame her nerves to beat Badosa 6-3, 6-3 and reach her second final of the season.
Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal enters quarter-finals after beating resilient Ilya Ivashka
The 34-year-old Nadal, who suffered a surprise quarter-final exit at the hands of Andrey Rublev in the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals last week, dropped the first set against the world 111 before pulling through 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Monte Carlo Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dan Evans in straight sets to set up final against Andrey Rublev
Fourth seed Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Britain's Evans, who knocked out world number one Novak Djokovic in the last 16.