Stuttgart Open 2018: Prajnesh Gunneswaran misses out on clash with Roger Federer after 2nd round loss

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 14, 2018 21:33:36 IST

New Delhi: Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a clash with Roger Federer after losing his second round at the ATP Mercedes Cup to Argentina's Guido Pella in Stuttgart on Thursday.

Prajnesh, who qualified into the tournament and stunned World No 23 Denis Shapovalov in the opening round, lost 6-7(4) 4-6 to the World No 75.

File image of Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran. AFP

The Indian left-hander, playing his maiden ATP World Tour event, saved four of the five break points but could convert none of the two chances he got in the one-hour 29 minute contest.

"I played ok but not as good as I needed to. He was very solid and got me to make more errors than I should have. I needed to be a bit more clinical in putting away the shorter balls. I did not do that well enough and it made it difficult for me to win," the 169th-ranked Prajnesh told PTI from Stuttgart.

When asked about the missed chance to play against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, he was not very disappointed.

"It does not matter. If it comes later, it does, if it does not, it does not. I am not too bothered about that. Overall it is a very good experience for me. I understood what I need to do and what I need to improve to be at this stage," he said.

He picked up 32 ranking points, including 12 from qualifying, and earned €11,210 for his effort.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 21:33 PM

