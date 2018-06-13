You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Stuttgart Open 2018: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran stuns World No 23 Denis Shapovalov in opening round

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 13, 2018 18:12:51 IST

New Delhi: Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunnewaran on Wednesday earned the biggest win of his career by stunning World No 23 Denis Shapovalov in the opening round of the ATP Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart.

The left-handed Indian shocked the Canadian sixth seed 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3 in the opening round of the €729,340 grass-court event.

File image of Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran. AFP

File image of Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran. AFP

Prajnesh, who had won the decisive fifth rubber against Yibing Wu in the Davis Cup tie against China, has been in good nick in the last few months, winning his maiden ATP Challenger tournament.

Two days back, he touched his career-best rank of 169 in singles. He next faces Argentina's World No 75 Guido Pella and may run into legendary Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

The Indian singles players have made their presence felt on the Tour with their big wins, of late.

Yuki Bhambri had got the better of World No 12 Lucas Pouille in March at the Indian Wells Masters.

In August 2017, Bhambri had beaten World No 22 and Citi Open defending champion Gael Monfils and in June 2017, Ramkumar Ramanathan had knocked out then World No 8 Dominic Thiem, who ended as runner-up to Rafael Nadal at recently concluded French Open.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 18:12 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores