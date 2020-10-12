Struggling Greek giants Panathinaikos sack coach Dani Poyatos

Panathinaikos have picked up just one point from three games this season and are second from bottom of the Super League.

Greek giants Panathinaikos sacked their Spanish coach Dani Poyatos on Monday, the Super League club announced on their website.

The 20-time Greek champions have picked up just one point from three games this season and are second from bottom of the Super League.

"The negative results and the competitive image of the team did not help to continue our common course," Panathinaikos announced.

The Athens club, who reached the final of the European Cup in 1971, won the last of their domestic championships in 2009-10, since when they have battled against mounting financial problems.

Local media report that Poyotas' replacement will be former Romanian international Laszlo Boloni. As a coach he has won the Portuguese and Belgian championships with Sporting and Standard Liege respectively.