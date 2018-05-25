You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Strasbourg International: Dominika Cibulkova beats Samantha Stosur to set up semis clash against Mihaela Buzarnescu

Sports Reuters May 25, 2018 11:39:41 IST

Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova beat defending champion Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Strasbourg International semi-finals where she will face fourth seed Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Dominika Cibulkova in action. Image courtesy: Twitter/@connecticutopen

Dominika Cibulkova in action. Image courtesy: Twitter/@connecticutopen

Romanian Buzarnescu beat Taiwan’s Su-Wei Hsieh 6-0, 6-3.

Fifth seed Cibulkova hit 21 winners to her 10 unforced errors to oust Australian Stosur in just over 90 minutes to reach her second semi of the season ahead of the French Open.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty is also in the last four for the first time after the Australian beat China’s Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-4.

Barty stormed back from a break down in the second set to win the last three games in a row to set up a semi-final clash with third seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

“I think it was a very tough match right from the first point,” Barty said. “I felt very clean off the ground today and felt like that was my best match so far this week.”

Pavlyuchenkova saw off Kazakh Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-2 with a disciplined effort, converting all five of her break points.

“It feels great because this season hasn’t been easy for me,” Pavlyuchenkova said. “At the start of the year I was struggling a lot with my shoulder. I still do, but it’s much better.”


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 11:39 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores