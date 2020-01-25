You are here:
Strandja Memorial 2020: Mohammed Hussamuddin signs off with silver at boxing tournament

Sports Press Trust of India Jan 25, 2020 23:00:02 IST

  • Mohammed Hussamuddin is a bronze medal-winner at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast.

  • Hussamuddin had advanced to the final of the 57kg weight class courtesy a walkover from his opponent.

  • But he signed off from the Strandja Memorial event with a silver after losing 1-4 to Italy's Francesco Maietta.

Sofia: Indian boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) ended with a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament after losing in the final in Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday.

File image of Indian boxer Hussamuddin Mohammed (in blue)

The Commonwealth Games bronze-winner, who advanced to the final courtesy a walkover, lost 1-4 to Italy's Francesco Maietta in the summit clash.

Earlier, former world silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg) and Four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) took the bronze medals after going down in their respective semi-final bouts.

India ended the competition with three medals in all.

The tournament featured more than 200 boxers from over 30 countries and is a season-opener in the European boxing calendar.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 23:00:02 IST

