Strandja Memorial 2020: Mohammed Hussamuddin signs off with silver at boxing tournament

Sofia: Indian boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) ended with a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament after losing in the final in Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games bronze-winner, who advanced to the final courtesy a walkover, lost 1-4 to Italy's Francesco Maietta in the summit clash.

Earlier, former world silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg) and Four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) took the bronze medals after going down in their respective semi-final bouts.

India ended the competition with three medals in all.

The tournament featured more than 200 boxers from over 30 countries and is a season-opener in the European boxing calendar.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.