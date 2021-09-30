The footballer has urged mediapersons to stop mistakenly tagging him on social media instead of the former chief minister on tweets and posts on social media.

New Delhi: Amrinder Singh is fed up! No not Captain Amarinder Singh but Indian football team goalkeeper whose name sounds like that of the former chief minister and has inadvertently got caught up in the political whirlwind of Punjab.

The footballer has urged mediapersons to stop mistakenly tagging him on social media instead of the former chief minister on tweets and posts on social media, where journalists and others are airing their views and speculations on what the former Punjab CM is poised to do next after the state Congress chief and bitter rival Navjot Singh Sidhu unexpectedly resigned.

Taking to Twitter, Amrinder wrote: “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team Flag of India and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me.”

Captain Amarinder Singh, too took to twitter to respond to the sportsperson. The former CM too: “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead.”

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021



Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in New Delhi today. Singh had on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the ongoing farmers' agitation and urged him to resolve the crisis by immediately repealing the three farm laws.

The meeting came amid fresh turmoil in Punjab Congress with the sudden resignation of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and led to speculation that the Congress leader may be warming up to the BJP.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on 18 September and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man