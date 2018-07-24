You are here:
Stoke City sign Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town as club looks to gain immediate promotion to Premier League

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 24, 2018 20:46:15 IST

London: Stoke City have completed the signing of Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town on a four-year contract for an initial £10 million fee, the Championship club announced on Tuesday.

But the fee for the 26-year-old winger, the son of former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Ince, could rise to £12 million with add-ons.

Stoke City have signed of Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town on a four-year contract. Image courtesy: Twitter @stokecity

Potters boss Gary Rowett, who previously managed Ince at Derby County, told Stoke's official website: "I've had the fortune to work with Tom before and he's a terrifically talented player.

"He's very strong technically and can play anywhere across the front three, but he's particularly good from the right-hand side."

Ince is the fifth pre-season arrival at Stoke as the Midlands club look to bounce back quickly following last season's relegation from the Premier League, with Rowett having already signed Australia goalkeeper Adam Federici, Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo, striker Benik Afobe and winger James McClean.

Former England Under-21s international Ince spent one season with Huddersfield, scoring twice in 33 Premier League appearances following a move from Derby.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner told his club's website: "Incey has got a lot of game time for us in the last season and played a big role in helping us to achieve our aim of staying in the Premier League.

"The value of this deal made sense for us. Tom is a good player, but I'm comfortable that we have good options in the wide positions.

"We would like to thank Tom for all his efforts and hard work in the last season and wish him the very best for the future," Wagner added.


