Stirling Moss passes away: Motorsport mourns death of 'Greatest driver to never win a F1 World Championship'

Stirling Moss, the British racing driver who ranked as one of the all-time Formula One greats despite never winning the world championship, died on Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness.

“He died as he lived, looking wonderful,” his wife Susie told the Daily Mail newspaper.

“He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that.”

News of his passing was mourned across the world of motorsport, with Formula One hailing a ‘legend’ and ‘one of the true greats’.

Very sorry to hear of Sir Stirling Moss’ passing. I have a few nice memories with him over the past few years. I took this photo at @goodwoodrevival where he was sitting on his own, just enjoying the racing. Later his wife Susie & he were in great form at the ball! #RIPStirling pic.twitter.com/XKYbuMdRWr — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 12, 2020

At the @fosgoodwood one year, his helmet wasn’t done up properly and he shouted at me “Come here dear boy - strap me up will you”! What an amazing character and driver... The greatest never to have won the World Championship. pic.twitter.com/aFaugeQO0P — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 12, 2020

Perhaps my favourite memory was going to Stirling’s house once and all his scrap books had just come back from the RAC. We spent 2 wonderful hours just going through them as he recanted some amazing stories. My deepest condolences to Susie and the rest of his family and friends. — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 12, 2020

Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend. I certainly will miss our conversations. I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SDUAqxENHk — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 12, 2020

A team mate at Mercedes to Argentine five-times world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, the Briton survived one of the deadliest eras of motorsport with 16 grand prix wins in the 1950s and early 1960s.

Four times a championship runner-up, and also third overall on three occasions, no other driver has won as many races without taking the title.

Moss was also the first Briton to win his home grand prix, beating Fangio at Liverpool’s Aintree circuit for Mercedes in 1955, with his name becoming a byword for speed for a generation of fans.

RIP Sir Stirling. A true legend and a wonderful person. To Scuderia Ferrari, he was a formidable opponent.

Our thoughts are with his wife, family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MbshEwJuxq — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 12, 2020

A pure racer and an inspiration to the entire motorsport community. Rest in peace Sir Stirling Moss. Your legacy will live on. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GAhMV9cjiW — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 12, 2020

A moment we’ll cherish forever 🙏 Sir Stirling Moss and @LewisHamilton at Monza in 2015, taking to the iconic banking in two Silver Arrows 🎥 x @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/1Hj7WGkvSH — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020

“A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport,” said McLaren offering their condolences.

Former racer and television commentator Martin Brundle hailed “a mighty racer and gentleman”.

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him. 😢 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) April 12, 2020

Moss ended his professional career after an accident at Goodwood in 1962 left him unconscious for a month and paralysed for six months.

Knighted Sir Stirling Craufurd Moss in 2000 for services to motor racing, the London-born dentist’s son retired from all forms of motor racing only in 2011 when he was 81.

Just heard the very sad news my dear friend Stirling Moss has died. He was my hero and such a kind man beloved by everyone. He was a true giant in our sport and will be missed forever. My deepest sympathy to his devoted wife Suzie. Rest in peace, Racer. — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) April 12, 2020

Very sad day. Stirling Moss left us after a long fight. He was a true legend in motor sport and he will remain so forever. My thoughts go out to his wife Suzie, his family, his friends #Stirling #F1 pic.twitter.com/6nRz0irtrl — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling. pic.twitter.com/Ohe4hVU4om — F1 in the 1990s 🚦🏎🏁🏆🍾 (@1990sF1) April 12, 2020

The #Porsche #MotorsportFamily is very sad to hear of the loss of the great Sir Stirling Moss. Picture shows the british racing legend at the wheel of the 1960 #Porsche 718 #Formula2 car #RIP pic.twitter.com/XFNt8fyCfv — Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) April 12, 2020

Saddened to read of the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. A Formula 1 great, versatile racer and incredible ambassador for British and international motorsport. My respects and sympathies to his loved ones. — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) April 12, 2020

Moss was taken ill in Singapore in late 2016 and spent 134 days in hospital battling a chest infection.

He also survived a three-storey plunge down a lift shaft at his London home in March 2010, breaking both ankles and four bones in his feet.

(with inputs from Reuters)

