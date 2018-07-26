You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Stanislav Cherchesov handed two-year extension as Russia coach after World Cup quarter-final run

Sports Reuters Jul 26, 2018 21:56:39 IST

Moscow: Stanislav Cherchesov will be given a new two-year deal to stay on as Russia coach after he guided the 2018 World Cup hosts into the quarter-finals, Russia’s Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

File image of Stanislav Cherchesov. AFP

File image of Stanislav Cherchesov. AFP

The RFU’s executive committee approved the deal at a meeting to discuss the World Cup which ended on 15 July, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the union’s acting president Alexander Alayev.  The contract will likely be signed on Friday and could be extended for another two years when it expires, lawmaker Igor Lebedev, a member of the RFU’s executive committee was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Under Cherchesov, the hosts defied expectations by reaching the quarter-finals despite being the lowest ranked team in the tournament.

They followed up group stage victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt by knocking out 2010 World Cup champions Spain in the last 16. Russia’s run was halted in the quarter-finals when they were beaten on penalties by eventual finalists Croatia.

 It was Russia’s best World Cup run since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 21:56 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores