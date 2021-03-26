Stan Wawrinka undergoes foot surgery, to miss key French Open build-up events
The 35-year-old will miss clay court events in Marbella, Monte Carlo and Belgrade in April.
Former world number three Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery on a left foot injury and pulled out of a series of key build-up tournaments ahead of the French Open.
However, he hopes to be fully fit in time for the 23 May start of Roland Garros, where he won the second of his three Grand Slam titles in 2015.
"After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it. Everything went well," Wawrinka wrote on Twitter.
#rehabtime #hardwork #trusttheprocess #iwillbeback
— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) March 25, 2021
"I will be out for a few weeks, but can't wait to start practising again soon."
Wawrinka, currently at 21 in the world, underwent two left knee surgeries in August 2017.
