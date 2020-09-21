Stan Wawrinka splits from coach Magnus Norman, bringing eight-year association to end
Wawrinka, now 35, ranked as high as third in the world in 2014 when he won the Australian Open. He went on to win at Roland Garros the following year and the US Open in 2016.
Paris: Stan Wawrinka announced on Monday that he was separating from his coach Magnus Norman "by mutual consent", putting an end to eight years of collaboration during which the Swiss won his three Grand Slam tournaments.
"We have had an amazingly strong, enjoyable and hugely successful partnership," Wawrinka wrote on Instagram of his bond with the Swedish coach.
"We reached the height of this sport together and I want to thank him for helping me win everything that I could ever dreamt of winning. He’s been a great coach, friend and mentor and will always be a dear friend."
Wawrinka is one of the few to have broken the hegemony of the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — he and Andy Murray are the only players outside that trio to have won multiple Grand Slam events.
"Winning the Grand Slams has been a life changing experience for me and I could not have done that without him (Norman)," said Wawrinka, currently ranked 17 in the world.
