Stan Wawrinka dumped out of Rotterdam ATP, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas advance
Big-hitter Khachanov eased through the match without dropping a service game to eighth seed Wawrinka.
Rotterdam: Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the Rotterdam ATP meeting in the first round on Tuesday after losing in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to Russia's Karen Khachanov.
The three-time Grand Slam winner, playing in his first match since going down in a five-set epic to Marton Fucsovics at the Australian Open, was beaten by world number 21 Khachanov in fairly comfortable fashion.
The 24-year-old will face British qualifier Cameron Norrie in the last 16.
Khachanov's countryman and fourth seed Andrey Rublev strolled into the next round thanks to a 7-6 (8/1), 6-3 win over American qualifier Marcos Giron.
The in-form Russian will face former world number one Andy Murray in the second round.
"Andy is a true legend and I have a really good connection with him," said Rublev. "I really like him as a person and as a player. He destroyed me once in the past (6-3, 6-0, 6-2 in 2017 Australian Open second round).
"I'm sure we'll have great, long rallies and it will be a fight."
Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into round two with a 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory over Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.
The Greek, who beat Rafael Nadal en route to the Australian Open semi-finals last month, dropped his serve once in each set but did enough to set up a last-16 tie with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who saw off Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (8/6).
"We've played a lot in the past. He's a great opponent, he's been giving me a hard time. It's a challenge going into that match," Tsitsipas said.
