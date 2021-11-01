St Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic beats Taylor Fritz to claim 20th career title
Cilic is just the sixth active player to pass the 20-trophy landmark, joining Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46) and Juan Martin del Potro (22).
Saint-Petersburg: Former US Open champion Marin Cilic defeated American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday to win the St Petersburg trophy and claim a 20th career title.
Cilic is just the sixth active player to pass the 20-trophy landmark, joining Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46) and Juan Martin del Potro (22).
Cilic, a former world number three, now ranked at 35, has collected four of his titles in Russia -- the 2011 and 2021 crowns in St. Petersburg and back-to-back wins in Moscow in 2014-2015.
He was agonisingly close to a third in the Russian capital last weekend where he was runner-up to Aslan Karatsev.
also read
WTT Contender Tunis: G Sathiyan-Harmeet Desai cruise to men's doubles final
In the mixed doubles event, Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost 2-3 to Emmanual Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in the semi-final. Sathiyan also went down in straight games against Dang Qiu in the men's singles quarter-finals.
Vienna Open: Alexander Zverev beats Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to claim year's fifth title
The German second seed ran his record since losing in the last 16 in Wimbledon in June to 25-2 as he won in one hour and 36 minutes.
Jannik Sinner rises to career-high 11th in ATP rankings; Roger Federer slips further
Whilst Federer falls there is a career-high ranking of 11 for Italy's Jannik Sinner, who rises two spots on the back of his success in Antwerp on Sunday which was his fourth title of the season.