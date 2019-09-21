You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

St. Petersburg Open: Daniil Medvedev reaches fifth straight semi-final after victory over Andrey Rublev

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 21, 2019 12:45:13 IST

  • Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight semi-final on Friday with a straight-sets last-eight victory over fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in Saint Petersburg.

  • World number four Medvedev, who lost an epic US Open final to Rafael Nadal earlier this month, fought back from a break down in each set to win 6-4, 7-5.

  • The 23-year-old, bidding to make a fifth consecutive ATP final, will face Belarusian Egor Gerasimov in the semis after the world number 119 dumped out US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Saint Petersburg: Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight semi-final on Friday with a straight-sets last-eight victory over fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in Saint Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Open: Daniil Medvedev reaches fifth straight semi-final after victory over Andrey Rublev

File image of Daniil Medvedev. AP

World number four Medvedev, who lost an epic US Open final to Rafael Nadal earlier this month, fought back from a break down in each set to win 6-4, 7-5.

The 23-year-old, bidding to make a fifth consecutive ATP final, will face Belarusian Egor Gerasimov in the semis after the world number 119 dumped out US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3).

The 15th-ranked Borna Coric will play Portugal's Joao Sousa in Saturday's other last-four clash.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 12:45:13 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores