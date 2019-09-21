St. Petersburg Open: Daniil Medvedev reaches fifth straight semi-final after victory over Andrey Rublev

Saint Petersburg: Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight semi-final on Friday with a straight-sets last-eight victory over fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in Saint Petersburg.

World number four Medvedev, who lost an epic US Open final to Rafael Nadal earlier this month, fought back from a break down in each set to win 6-4, 7-5.

The 23-year-old, bidding to make a fifth consecutive ATP final, will face Belarusian Egor Gerasimov in the semis after the world number 119 dumped out US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3).

The 15th-ranked Borna Coric will play Portugal's Joao Sousa in Saturday's other last-four clash.