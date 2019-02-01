Budget 2019
St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy: Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova eliminated by Donna Vekic; Aryna Sabalenka into semi-finals

Sports Agence France-Presse Feb 01, 2019 20:56:56 IST

St. Petersburg: Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova struggled with her serve and was eliminated from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday after losing to eighth-seeded Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

Petra Kvitova reacts after losing a point against Donna Vekic. AP

The second-ranked Kvitova landed only 48 percent of her first serves, double-faulted six times and was broken five times.

Kvitova, the defending St. Petersburg champion who lost to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final, was playing in her 14th match in 24 days. It was Vekic's fifth match in that time.

Vekic will next face either third-seeded Daria Kasatkina or Vera Zvonareva in the semi-finals.

Fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached the semi-finals by beating Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4. She will next play either Kiki Bertens or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 20:56:56 IST

