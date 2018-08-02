You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Sri Lanka Cricket scraps plans for IPL-like Twenty20 competition; announces new four-team local tournament instead

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 02, 2018 20:14:23 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka's cricket authorities Thursday shelved long-delayed plans for a Twenty20 competition akin to the massively lucrative Indian Premier League, instead announcing a local tournament with no foreign players.

Representational image.

Representational image.

With an eye on the billions of dollars and millions of viewers drawn to the IPL, the island nation launched its own premier league in 2012 but the competition was a flop, lasting just one edition.

Sri Lanka Cricket had hoped to revive the tournament, modelled on the short-format competition that has lured international stars like England's Ben Stokes and the West Indies' Chris Gayle to India.

But a board official said the plans had been scrapped and replaced by the Sri Lanka Cricket T20 League, which would feature exclusively local players.

"There will be no foreign players, but our own international cricketers will play in the four teams that will take part," a board official told AFP.

The new league will nurture emerging local talent by giving young players the opportunity to play alongside the island's best, the official said.

The four teams will face each other twice in the tournament, which is slated to begin 21 August.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 20:14 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores