Sports Ministry withdraws annual recognition for 54 National Sports Federations on directions of Delhi High Court

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2020 16:30:21 IST

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations (NSFs) on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders.

Sports Ministry withdraws annual recognition for 54 National Sports Federations on directions of Delhi High Court

File image of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Twitter @KirenRijiju

The court on Wednesday observed that the ministry didn't comply with its 7 February order and took the decision without "informing the court in advance".

The court's 7 February order had come after a writ petition, filed by a lawyer.

"...to this Ministry's letter of even dated 02.06.2020 regarding Renewal of annual recognition of National Sports Federations for the year 2020 and to say that in compliance of the order dated 24.06.2020 passed by the Hon'ble Delhi Court, the Department's letter of even number dated 02.06.2020 granting provisional annual recognition of 54 NSFs stands withdrawn," Sports Ministry

Deputy Secretary SPS Tomar wrote in a letter to SAI Director General Sandeep Pradhan.

The ministry's move came after the court in its order on Wednesday said that the ministry "shall issue a fresh notice within two days intimating all the 54 NSFs concerned that its order giving provisional renewal till 30.09.2020, stands recalled."

The ministry had earlier this month renewed recognition of 54 NSFs till 30 September instead of the entire year.

The annual recognition makes NSFs eligible for government grants and assistance for training and competition.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 16:30:21 IST



