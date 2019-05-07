Sports ministry releases Rs 5 lakh providing financial aid for Archery great Limba Ram treatment

Kolkata/New Delhi: Taking note of ailing condition of Indian archery great Limba Ram, the Sports Ministry on Tuesday released Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of the former Olympian.

"The ministry has released the money for his treatment," an official in the ministry of sports told PTI.

Later the ministry also tweeted that the Sports Authority of India officials met him and released the amount.

"Limba Ram is a champion of Indian sport and his speedy recovery is of utmost concern. #SAI Officials have met him and Rs. 5 lakhs will be released for his further treatment," the SAI tweet read.

The 46-year-old, who came close to winning a bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, is being treated for a neuro-degenerative disease at the AIIMS in a six-bed unit of the general ward.

It's not confirmed but it's learnt that Limba has developed Parkinson's disease as he needs a good medical treatment.

Earlier Dronacharya Awardee and national observer (archery) Sanjeeva Singh had written to the sports ministry making a plea for financial support for his treatment.

"He (Limba) requires medical aid to the tune of Rs 4-5 lakh. Humbly request for your kind support. The medical aid can be directly given to AIIMS," he wrote in the mail sent to DG SAI.

Limba was also a successful coach having guided India to three gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games.

With him as coach, the Indian recurve archers including Deepika Kumari held number one rankings.

Limba's contract was not renewed after India's failure in London 2012 Olympics and since then the recurve archery is in a downward spiral.

