You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju urges national federations to avoid doing anything which might lead to suspension

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 28, 2019 20:43:56 IST

  • Archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat were forced to compete under the IOC flag, where they earned India a Tokyo Olympics quota.

  • The Archery Association of India has been suspended due to administrative turmoil, forcing Indian archers to compete under the IOC flag.

  • Deepika won a gold, while Ankita bagged a silver at Asian Championships, the Continental Qualification Tournament held in Bangkok.

Lamenting that archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat were forced to compete under the IOC flag, sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday urged national federations to not be involved in anything that leads to their suspension.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju urges national federations to avoid doing anything which might lead to suspension

File image of Kiren Rijiju. Image courtesy: PIB

The Archery Association of India (AAI) was suspended due to administrative turmoil, forcing the country's archers to compete under the IOC flag.

Deepika won a gold, while Ankita bagged a silver at Asian Championships, the Continental Qualification Tournament held in Bangkok.

"We don't want out athletes to compete under neutral flag. The national sports federations must not do anything that leads to suspension," Rijiju said.

"There should not be any factions. All the federations have to come together and we are willing to help all."

The Minister spoke after handing over national awards to wrestler Bajrang Punia (Khel Ratna), discuss thrower Tejinder Pal Singh Toor (Arjuna), his coach MS Dhillon (Dronacharya) and runner Mohammed Anas Yahia (Arjuna) in a simple ceremony.

Bajrang and Toor had missed the National Sports Day ceremony in August due to their preparations for the World Championships.

"Since the day I took over, I have been meeting athletes and trying to help. We have record number of Olympic quota this time. We have world-class athletes and a few are really strong contenders," Rijiju said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 20:43:56 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores