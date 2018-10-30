Sports Authority of India to start comprehensive coach development programme at all levels

New Delhi: In an effort to attract and retain the best coaches in the country, the Sports Authority of India on Tuesday decided to start a comprehensive coach development programme at all levels.

During its 51st Governing Body meeting on Tuesday, the SAI decided to employ a professional agency to undertake a detailed study of the current coaching system and use the findings to improve the existing system.

"Coaches are the backbone of the sports ecosystem of the country and it is imperative that for better performance of athletes and better medal hauls at international levels, the top coaches feel motivated to put in their best," the SAI said in a release.

"Coaches performing better than their counterparts will also be incentivised. This decision is in continuance of the decision taken in the last Governing Body meeting, when it was decided that the cap on salary for coaches in National Academies be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month or above, depending on merit," it added.

The Governing Body also approved the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Policy of the SAI.

"It has been decided that funds, expertise, services from various corporate organisations under CSR, may be mobilised for development of sports, infrastructure, training, expertise, sports science back-up, nutrition, design and implementation of athletes' education, kitting, equipment, travel expenses, medical expenses or any other areas," the SAI said.

The SAI said it will invite proposals from the interested corporates.

"Selected corporate partners will also be members of the managing committee, so that there is greater involvement of corporates and more companies feel motivated to contribute to the changing sports scenario of the country.

"It emerged during the discussion that most of the corporates are only spending 1 percent of their total CSR budget on sports. The effort is to ensure that at least 2 per cent of the average net profit is contributed by corporates through CSR," the SAI said.