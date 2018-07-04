Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Sports Authority of India to be renamed as Sports India, announces Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 20:00:05 IST

New Delhi: More than 34 years after coming into existence, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to be renamed as Sports India, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced after the sports body's governing body meeting.

"Sports Authority of India is being renamed. The word authority is being removed. It will be known as Sports India now," Rathore said after the meeting even as the press release issued by SAI had no mention of the change in name being approved.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Indian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, speaks during a sponsorship event in New Delhi on February 26, 2018. The Indian Olympic Association announced a partnership with the financial services Edelweiss Group for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2018 Asian Games and 2020 Olympic Games. / AFP PHOTO / MONEY SHARMA

File image of Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. AFP

The sports body, established in 1984, organised its 50th GB meeting, where it was also decided that coaches will be given a say in decision making and the food expenses of athletes will also be increased.

The governing body also advised SAI to bring in reputed companies in the hospitality sector to manage the residential and food facilities under the SAI Residential Scheme.

"It was emphasised that the highest quality of food and nutrition which is appropriate to the development of athletes at various levels should be ensured and there should be zero compromise on this issue," said the release.

Recently, the Indian men's hockey coach Harendra Singh had highlighted the shockingly low level of hygiene at SAI's Bengaluru centre, where the quality of food and standard of living came under the scanner.

SAI will explore options for entering into public private partnership with appropriate agencies, including global agencies to develop the stadia, utilize the extra land which is currently not being used by the athletes, so that new facilities are created for sports which are accessible to the general public.

In order to develop infrastructure of global standards at the best possible price, SAI will develop its procurement system keeping in mind the rules of the GFR, so that higher standards of infrastructure are developed and maintained.

The governing body decided that the engineering wing in SAI would be strengthened to undertake this activity.

The governing body also advised the SAI to encourage entry of professionals at various levels to manage critical activities for better accountability and efficient functioning.

The Secretariat for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) was also approved to provide support to the Mission Olympic Cell.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 20:00 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores